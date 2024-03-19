Six dead guinea pigs have been discovered in Guernsey.

They were found "thrown into the bushes" near the halfway bus stop on Les Bas Courtils at around 6pm on Monday 18 March, the GSPCA animal shelter has said.

Welfare manager Lorna Chadwick added: "It's a very busy junction so somebody must have seen something.

"Given how they were found, it is obvious that someone took the effort to throw the animals up into the branches, it's hard to comprehend why someone would do that.

"The guinea pigs were very underweight and showed signs of long-term neglect so we are very concerned that there more awaiting the same fate and we need to find them."

The GSPCA say it is rare to be called to an incident like this, especially in a public place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact the charity on 01481 257261 or email lorna@gspca.org.gg