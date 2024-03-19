Head of Operations at Jersey Zoo resigns in third major recent departure

Graeme Dick is the third high-profile resignation from Jersey Zoo in the last seven months. Credit: ITV Channel

The Head of Operations at Jersey Zoo has resigned, making him the third high-profile manager to leave the organisation since August 2023.

Graeme Dick was second in command to former boss Dr Lesley Dickie, who stepped down in September 2023.

Head of Mammals Dominic Wormell also left his role last August after 34 years with the zoo.

ITV News understands that volunteers and former and current staff members are unhappy at how the organisation is operating.

The zoo previously came under fire after a separate former employee alleged bullying, poor animal welfare and unsafe conditions which bosses firmly denied, saying they "deplore malicious or ill-founded accusations".

Timeline of major staff departures from Jersey Zoo:

The zoo has rejected ITV News's repeated requests for an interview over the past few months.

In a short statement about the latest resignation, it said: "Graeme is leaving Durrell after two and a half years in his role as Director of Zoo Operations to pursue other opportunities. We thank him for his dedication to the Trust and wish him well in the future."