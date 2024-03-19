The H ead of Operations at Jersey Zoo has resigned, making him the third high-profile manager to leave the organisation since August 2023.

Graeme Dick was second in command to former boss Dr Lesley Dickie, who stepped down in September 2023.

Head of Mammals Dominic Wormell also left his role last August after 34 years with the zoo.

ITV News understands that volunteers and former and current staff members are unhappy at how the organisation is operating.

The zoo previously came under fire after a separate former employee alleged bullying, poor animal welfare and unsafe conditions which bosses firmly denied, saying they "deplore malicious or ill-founded accusations".

Timeline of major staff departures from Jersey Zoo:

August 2023: Head of Mammals Dominic Wormell leaves his role over concerns about how the zoo is run. He had worked there for 34 years in various positions.

September 2023: Chief Executive Officer Dr Lesley Dickie resigns after seven years amid allegations of a "toxic culture" within the organisation and concerns from former staff about animal welfare - something bosses strenuously denied.

March 2024: H ead of Operations Graeme Dick steps down, becoming the third high-profile resignation in seven months.

The zoo has rejected ITV News's repeated requests for an interview over the past few months.

In a short statement about the latest resignation, it said: "Graeme is leaving Durrell after two and a half years in his role as Director of Zoo Operations to pursue other opportunities. We thank him for his dedication to the Trust and wish him well in the future."