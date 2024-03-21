A woman who was locked in a Jersey hotel room and raped says she is now afraid of being left alone with men, even her sons.

Survivors of rape rarely speak out publicly about their story but that is exactly what "Anne", whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has chosen to do.

It takes bravery of a kind most of us can only imagine to replay out loud such horrific moments.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Anne explains how she was locked in a Jersey hotel room in 2022, assaulted and raped by a man she had come to visit from the UK.

His name is Terence Martin Quinn and he was working as a chef at the former Oaklands Lodge Hotel, living in one of the rooms at the time.

The attack took place at the Oaklands Lodge Hotel on Trinity Hill in 2022. Credit: ITV Channel

"I didn't think I was ever going to see my children again," Anne says.

"He spat at me continuously just spat, spat, spat into my face.

"He smashed my phone...and then he came over to me and absolutely battered me.

"I was screaming and screaming and he said, 'Why are you screaming? No one can hear you' and that is when I thought that he was going to kill me.

"He's an absolute monster."

Anne was often in tears as she spoke about those hours in the hotel room.

Terence Martin Quinn locked Anne in a hotel room, assaulted and raped her. Credit: States of Jersey Police

She eventually contacted police in the UK but did not feel they listened to her story.

It was only when the case reached Jersey Police that she believed she had a voice.

"I felt safe and I wasn't even here. They just listened to me," Anne explains.

In November last year, Quinn was convicted in Jersey's Royal Court of rape, assault and false imprisonment.

On 21 March 2024, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

For Anne, Quinn's conviction was "one of the best days" of her life but justice does not end the pain.

She is now afraid of being left alone with men and tells me she struggles to be in the same room as her own sons.

"They're the loveliest boys...but they're so tall and I just can't be in a room with them," Anne says.

Anne is "trying to get on" with her life and, by speaking out, hopes she can help others to do the same.

"I just want women to know they can actually go to the police, report crimes and they'll have a voice," she explains.

Help and support are available across the Channel Islands if you have been affected by any of the issues raised here.

