The Princess of Wales announced last night (Friday 22 January) that she has cancer, months after she disappeared from public view following her abdominal surgery in January.

Many key figures in the Channel Islands have sent their well wishes to the Princess following the news of her cancer diagnosis.

Among those was Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq who said: “As an island, we are behind them and offer them our support and best wishes at this challenging time."

Meanwhile Guernsey's Chief Minister Lyndon Trott wished the Princess of Wales "a speedy recovery".

Messages of support for the Princess have been flooding in worldwide following the announcement.

