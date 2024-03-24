Play Brightcove video

ITV News Channel TV caught up with Peter James after the race...

Bestselling crime author Peter James was one of 800 people who took part in the Jersey Hospice half marathon today (Sunday 24 March) .

Mr James said: "It is one of the most beautiful hospices I have ever encountered.

"I think you also have a fantastic team running it. It is great to be able to do this run and support it, Mike Palfreman is inspirational.

The 'Roy Grace ' author was gifted his race number "1" by a friend for his birthday.

He added : "I've never done a half marathon before. This is my all time record run".

The writer ran alongside Jersey's chief of police Robin Smith.

As of this morning, £58,000 had been raised which set a new record for the hospice.

