Islanders in are being are being urged to make sure they pick up their repeat prescriptions ahead of the Easter weekend.

As most pharmacies will be closed this will allow those that are staying open to prioritise urgent and acute prescriptions for people that become unwell over the weekend.

Prescriptions can be dispensed up to four business days before the date on the prescription if there is enough stock.

People who are off island on the date of their next prescription can have their prescription dispensed in advance.

Teena Bhogal, Chief Pharmacist, said: "We know that some pharmacy contractors choose to open on public holidays ensuring islanders can access their services, but staffing will be reduced on these days and islanders can really help pharmacies to manage their workload by planning ahead".