Alex Spiceley reports...

More than 800 people took to the start line today to run 13.1 miles from St Ouen to St Helier for Jersey Hospice.

The race started at Hospice Fundraising store and finished in the car park of Jersey Hospice Care, Mont Cochon, in St Helier.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Jess Troy who ran in memory of her late grandfather.

Speaking to ITV News she said: "I've got to admit this is the first time I've been up to hospice since he passed away.

"Coming through that finish line was more emotional than I thought it would be but I know he would be proud."

Many others were also running in memory of loved ones like Helen Butler who is completing the 75 challenge, inclusive of the half marathon, on his 75th birthday.

She said: "Today would have been my dad's 75th birthday - he died of a brain tumour in the summer so it felt quite poignant to be doing it today and doing it in memory of my dad"

The runners all together raised record breaking amount of funds.

At last reading that figure had reached more than £58,000.