Ports of Jersey has announced that Brittany Ferries will undertake a berthing trial of one of its ferries at the island's main harbour.

The vessel, called Barfleur, is 157 metres long - making it larger than the Condor Islander, the Commodore Goodwill and the Commodore Clipper.

Brittany Ferries is a shareholder in Condor and the trial will start after the Condor Islander departs Jersey for Portsmouth at around 8am on Tuesday morning (26 March).

The Barfleur will be supported by two tugs to ensure it arrives safely into the harbour.

Brittany Ferries says the trial is part of its own business continuity plans.

A similar trial is due to take place in Guernsey but no date has yet been set, the island's port authority confirmed.

In December a 163-metre-long freight vessel, the Finlandia Seaways, successfully completed berthing trials as part of "contingency plans" to safeguard the supply chain.