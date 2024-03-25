Bus fares in Jersey will rise from today (25 March) as LibertyBus releases its Spring/Summer timetable. The company say they have had to increase prices due to "rising costs and inflation".

A Monthly Bus Pass will now cost £52 for 31 days of unlimited travel when bought online or via the company's app.

Meanwhile an adult's single contactless journey will now cost £2.35 but if you are paying by cash it will set you back £2.80.

For children, a contactless journey will cost £1.12 and £1.40 with cash.

Additional services to routes 4, 8, 12A, 14, 15, 21, 23 and 28 have been added for the lighter months.

A new route will also be trialed throughout the summer during off peak times.

Route 30 will start at Liberation Station, via Wellington Hill, Five Oaks, St Martin and on to Gorey.

It will mean that Route 13 will not serve Gorey during this time.

On the new timetable, Kevin Hart, Director for LibertyBus, said: "This is the most comprehensive spring/summer timetable we have delivered over the last 11 years, offering more routes and more frequent services than ever before.

"Whilst the spring/summer service is only just about to begin, the work will start to begin on the winter timetable very shortly, so we welcome any feedback."

Timetables can be downloaded from the LibertyBus website and paper copies can be collected at the Customer Service Desk in Liberation Station.