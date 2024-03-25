A Jersey bowls club which was established to host major international competitions will shut its doors for the final time this weekend.

Les Creux has been running for 25 years and includes the only all-weather bowling green in the west of the island.

Club Secretary John Mallet says the decision to close is down to high costs and dwindling membership: "There's too few members to carry on and if you have a wander around the building and the grounds you can see what a huge entity it is to maintain.

"I think we have 18 bowlers at the minute on the books, but probably half have various ailments which means they're just going to stop bowling."

The club was established to host international tournaments such as the European Bowls Championships in 2001.

However, over the years, it has become difficult to get competitions to take place at the venue and the number of members has fallen, prompting the club's decision not to renew its lease.

Richard Collinson, a member of 20 years, has described the closure as "tragic".

He explained: "Often during the winter people play up here from various clubs because this is a 3G pitch, it's an outdoor service and the majority of the clubs are on grass so they close in the winter.

"It's a good facility and it's an opportunity for people who are in retirement age and people over 80. Chatting all the time and sociably, it's really good for everybody's wellbeing."

The decision to close the club was first made in 2022 and then confirmed in 2023.

It will shut for the final time on Saturday 30 March.

Club member Jenny Robinson said she was "really sad" about the club's closure

She added: "We've been coming up here ever since the winter started so it's been an absolute godsend to get out in the fresh air.

"I can't think of another game where a 70, 80 or 90-year-old could compete against a 20-year-old and win.

"You don't need as much strength to bowl on a carpet as you would on grass. So a lot of people are able to continue bowling longer.

"Come Saturday, there will be tears in my eyes."