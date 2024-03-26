Play Brightcove video

Listen as the news was announced on-air by Quay FM on Tuesday morning (26 March). Picture from 'Happening in Alderney'

An Alderney radio presenter has died while on holiday in Egypt.

Quay FM station manager Tim Butler was travelling back to the airport with his long-term partner Jill Benfield when they were involved in a car crash, the broadcaster has announced.

Mr Butler was killed in the incident and Ms Benfield was injured.

During a special tribute show on the morning of Tuesday 26 March, Quay FM said: "It is with great sorrow we have to bring you the news that Jill and Tim were in a car accident in Egypt on the way back from holiday.

"Sadly, Tim took the brunt of the impact and last night [Monday 25 March], he passed away."

It added Ms Benfield is "badly bruised and shaken" but is being supported by the British Embassy and it is hoped she will be home "in a few days".

Another colleague referred to Mr Butler as 'The Greatest Showman' and dedicated the popular song of the same name to him.

Tim Butler was on holiday in Egypt with his long-term partner Jill Benfield. Credit: Jill Benfield

Fellow radio broadcasters have also been paying tribute to the veteran DJ.

James Keen, Managing Director at Tindle CI Broadcasting which runs Channel 103 and Island FM, said: "Tim was a good friend of our stations and in particular, was vital in maintaining our DAB digital radio transmitter in Alderney.

"He was always a pleasure to deal with and a committed radio enthusiast.

"Our thoughts are with Tim's family, friends and the entire Quay FM team."

In a short statement, the UK Foreign Office confirmed it is supporting the family of a British man who has died in Egypt.