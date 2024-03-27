This year's Hospice 2 Hospice Half Marathon in Jersey has raised a record breaking sum for charity.

The event raised a record breaking £60,000 for Jersey Hospice Care.

More than 750 runners took part in last weekend's challenge.

Loraine Fulton, the race organiser said: “I’m extremely proud and overwhelmed with the support for our half marathon."

She added: "A huge thanks to everyone who helped make it such a great event.

"From our runners for taking part and their incredible fundraising, their friends and family who helped spur them on, and our wonderful volunteers and colleagues at Hospice who did everything from baking cakes for the finish, to being road marshals keeping our runners safe."

Crowds gathered at Jersey Hospice to welcome in hundreds of runners. Credit: ITV Channel

The overall winner this year was Josh Brien, with a time of 1:15:51.

While Jess Troy scooped the top prize for the fastest female , finishing with a time of 1:27:18.

At the finish line many islanders said they were inspired to run the race in memory of loved ones who had relied on Jersey Hospice Care.

The first female finisher, Jess told ITV News: "My mum, dad and our family friends ran this today in memory of my granddad, who spent the last seven days of his life in hospice at the end of last year.

Jess Troy, first female finisher for 2024. Credit: ITV Channel

She added: "The work that these guys do, I've now seen it first hand, you really can't put into words what they do."

Another runner, James Scott said: "It's just great to see so many people here raising money for hospice, it's such a good cause.

"My uncle Walter passed away recently, he was up here in the last few weeks of his life and so it means a little bit more to me this run today."

As the event goes from strength to strength, plans are already being made for next year's race, which is scheduled for Sunday 23 March 2025.