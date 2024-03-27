Staff in Jersey's Health and Community Services have been praised for their care by patients.

Leading independent research group Picker Institute Europe recommended that they "celebrate the success" with almost all of the 1,500 adults who responded to the charity's survey saying they have been treated with dignity, respect, kindness and understanding.

Between 66% and 89% of respondents rated their overall experience as 7/10 or more.

Mental health services had the lowest score with emergency and outpatient care ranking highest.

Interim Chief Nurse Jessie Marshall said: "We are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive results. Our staff work very hard to care for patients day in, day out and I'm so pleased their dedication has been recognised."

The lowest marks across the board were for staff contradicting each other, just 38% of maternity patients who responded believed they received consistent information.

The survey took place between October 2023 and January 2024.