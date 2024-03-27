Ten areas across Jersey have received protected status by being made Sites of Designated Geological Interest (GSSIs) by the British Geological Society.

It follows an audit carried out by the organisation in 2020.

The owners of these sites may need to ask permission to carry out works that could affect them in the future such as making excavations or removing rock.

The 10 new GSSIs are in the following areas of the island:

Dolmen de Faldouet

Noirmont Point

Les Varines

St Peter's Valley near Gargate Mill and Le Moulin de Quetivel

Fliquet Bay

La Rocque

Le Dicq to the Lido (Havre des Pas)

Beauport and Fiquet

Petit Portelet

Mont Orgueil Castle Headland

The first sites of Geological Interest in Jersey were designated in 2009.

An extra six are also currently being assessed.