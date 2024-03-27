Ten geological sites in Jersey formally receive special protected status
Ten areas across Jersey have received protected status by being made Sites of Designated Geological Interest (GSSIs) by the British Geological Society.
It follows an audit carried out by the organisation in 2020.
The owners of these sites may need to ask permission to carry out works that could affect them in the future such as making excavations or removing rock.
The 10 new GSSIs are in the following areas of the island:
Dolmen de Faldouet
Noirmont Point
Les Varines
St Peter's Valley near Gargate Mill and Le Moulin de Quetivel
Fliquet Bay
La Rocque
Le Dicq to the Lido (Havre des Pas)
Beauport and Fiquet
Petit Portelet
Mont Orgueil Castle Headland
The first sites of Geological Interest in Jersey were designated in 2009.
An extra six are also currently being assessed.