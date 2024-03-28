The family of 22-year-old Lauren Ellis, who died at a mental health centre in Guernsey in 2017, say they are relieved the process is finally over.

It comes after an open verdict was returned at an inquest into her death.

The Inquest Court found insufficient evidence to decide how death occurred on Thursday 28 March.

Lauren was voluntarily admitted to Oberlands Centre on 11 October 2017 following a series of self-harming incidents, but she died by the early hours of 12 October.

After the inquest, Lauren's mother, Dawn said: "Today's verdict I think was the right one for us you know. I didn't want it to be suicide because it wasn't suicide.

"She was not cared for. She went in there to be safe and looked after and it wasn't." Dawn added: "It's good that the legal side has come to a close, but going forward nothing has really changed for us, it just carries on as normal. She's still not here."

Delivering the verdict, Judge Graeme McKerrell said it was hard to understand why the process had taken so long.

He also said while he was unable to reach any conclusion, this did not suggest or infer blame on anyone.

A criminal investigation and an internal investigation undertaken by Health and Social Care into her death found two on duty nurses failed to carry out the necessary checks on Lauren every 15 minutes.

The investigation also found official records of the checks that should have been carried out, had been falsified.

The former mental health nurses were charged with manslaughter but, in September 2019, the Royal Court found them not guilty.

