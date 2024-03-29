RNLI lifeguards will start patrolling Jersey's La Braye beach from today (Friday 29 March) as the Easter holidays get underway. It follows two-weeks of training ahead of the spring and summer months which included essential skills in casualty care and lifesaving in and out of the water.

Daily patrols will take place at La Braye until Sunday 14 April then at weekends before they go fulltime from 4 May.

Speaking to ITV News during a training exercise, RNLI Beach Lifeguard, Joel Turner said: "The more work we can do before the season the more comfortable we feel in the season itself.

"We're here prepping with the rescue water craft and doing some training drills. Making sure we're ready to be able to perform rescues comfortably during the season.

"We have to be able to handle it in a variety of conditions. The start of the season now, in March, is quite windy, quite choppy so it's great to get started and great to get comfortable in the worse conditions so that we're ready for anything that comes."

Daily patrols will resume at St Ouens, Plemont, Greve de Lecq and St Brelade's Bay from 25 May.