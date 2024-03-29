Islanders asked to look out for invasive flatworms in Alderney

Residents in Alderney are being urged to look out for Australian flatworms in flowerbeds, gardens and allotments.

The invasive species is believed to have come into the island via imported soil.

They eat common earthworms and can have a negative impact on soil health.

Islanders are being urged to look out for the flatworms in flowerbeds, gardens and allotments. Credit: States of Alderney

The Australian flatworm is generally orange in colour, flattened and normally measures between 2cm and 8cm in length.

They also curl up into a ball which can make them harder to see.

The States of Alderney say all sightings have been from one area but is now asking islanders to assist in ensuring they don't spread further.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust is helping States Works with the project and would like photographs of any flatworms identified as well as confirmation if none have been found.

Further information can be found on the Trust's website.