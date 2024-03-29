The car park at Grève de Lecq will reopen to the public from today (Friday 29 March).

The site of the former Seaside Café has been cleaned up and secured, after it was gifted to the National Trust for Jersey by the government last month.

It means the public can now access the beach directly from the site.

A historic walk will take place on Easter Sunday around Grève De Lecq which will focus on its military history and its natural surroundings. It will start at 4:30pm and spaces can be booked on the Trust's website.

The assembly bought the site for £3.6 million and donated it to the charity in February 2024.

However, the government has said the National Trust must use the site to benefit the public.