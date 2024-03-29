Meet Zena: the giant anteater is the latest addition to Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has revealed a new addition to its Durrell grounds in Trinity.

Zena is a giant anteater who has joined them from the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in Oxfordshire.

She's based in the former outdoor bear enclosure and has her own bedroom and moat for swimming.

Wild giant anteaters can be found in both Central and South America Credit: Jersey Zoo

Giant anteaters are considered a 'vulnerable' species on the ICUN Red List (The International Union for Conservation of Nature) as their population is decreasing.

In the wild giant anteaters live in grasslands and are nocturnal animals.

They can normally be found in both Central and South America in countries such as Honduras and Argentina.

Zena will turn two-years-old in May and currently weighs around 36 kilos.