Jersey doctors are changing how they share patients' data to help people with diabetes.

It comes as islanders with diabetes have been recently encouraged to take up annual eye tests.

To help facilitate the scheduling of retinal screenings, GPs will now automatically inform the diabetes service if an islander has the condition to allow quicker eye tests.

However, patients can opt out of the change if they prefer.

The C hair of the Primary Care Body, Dr Nigel Minihane, says it is about "putting patients in control of their data and who it is shared with".

People with diabetes are at higher risk of going blind, meaning retinal screenings are offered to those aged 12 or over who either have type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

The screening checks the back of the patient's eye for signs of diabetic retinopathy, which is treatable if caught early.

Dr Nigel Minihane explained: "The current situation is that everyone referred to the diabetic service has given implicit consent to share data, so they are being contacted directly, for retinal screening to prevent blindness.

"The diabetic service is unaware of those people who are looked after solely in general practice, so we want to make that service aware of those patients so they can be contacted for screening."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...