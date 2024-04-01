Body found in the water near Les Minquiers Reef

A body has been found in Jersey in the water near Les Minquiers Reef today (Monday 1 April).

A local fisherman contacted the Jersey Coastguard this morning after seeing a body in a wetsuit equipped with diving gear.

The body was transferred onto an RNLI lifeboat and taken ashore.

The French Coastguard, Cross Corsen, has confirmed that a diver was reported missing off the North Coast of Brittany on Monday 25 March.

The States of Jersey Police are working with French authorities to investigate the incident.

The identity of the body is yet to be confirmed.

