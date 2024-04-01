A new travel fund will help up-and-coming athletes in Guernsey travel to events, trials, training, and competitions off-island.

Condor Ferries and the Guernsey Sports Commission have teamed up to create a dedicated travel fund worth £5,000 a year for athletes aged between 13 and 23.

While the application will prioritise those who need to travel with sporting equipment or vehicles, islanders involved in any sport can apply for funding.

Justin Amey from Condor Ferries said: "Our goal is to assist a few sporting protégés in realising their dreams and potentially fly the Guernsey flag on the bigger stage."

The Commission's Operations Director, Graham Chester, said "Competing and training off-island is essential for many of our aspiring young sports people but we know that the cost of travel can sometimes be a barrier.

"This support from Condor will certainly provide an additional boost by increasing travel opportunities to the UK, Jersey or France for those young people who regularly compete or train off-island."

Condor will also work with Jersey Sport to create an additional £5,000 fund for their island.

