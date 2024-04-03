Jersey's government has spent nearly £100,000 on a road trial that is still being changed.

The planned trial to make part of St John's Road one-way in a northbound direction was first meant to start in August 2023.

With multiple delays last year, £40,678 has now been spent on non-staff costs and £51,945 on Infrastructure and Environment staff costs.

There were then further complications when thousands were erroneously spent on speed bumps that were illegal on the island's roads.

After "public feedback", the new Infrastructure Minister, Constable Andy Jehan, has decided another change.

Rather than trialing the narrow lower section one-way in a northbound direction (away from Cheapside), the Minister wants to trial southbound only traffic between the Parade Road junction and Cheapside.

Jersey's government says the changes "recognise community concerns" and that "the intention is to introduce the traffic management during the summer half term".

More detail on the newest plans will be released nearer the time.