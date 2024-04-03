Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook spoke to the 16-year-old beating records...

A former Olympic swimmer says a Jersey teen "could make the next Olympics" and described him as being "a few years ahead" of where he was at his age.

Filip Nowacki, 16, set an age group record and a personal best in the 100-metre breaststroke at the Great Britain Swimming Championships on Tuesday 2 April.

Simon Militis, a former Olympic swimmer, recognised the youngster's talent and said the "world is his oyster".

He said: "When I was Filip's age I'd come back to swimming after taking a break and it was only around my A-Levels where I had more of a taper that I started performing well.

"He's a few years ahead of me so four years some more hard work and dedication and the world is his oyster. He can make the next Olympics."

The teenage swimming sensation raced in the same heat as three-time Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty at Tuesday's competition in London.

Filip said racing alongside the Olympian was a "great experience".

He said: "It's so emotionally and electrically charged - the atmosphere is just amazing.

"He came up and gave me a fist bump so that's a core memory that won't leave. Seeing him win the Olympics on two separate occasions and then you know standing next to him was nice."

Despite Fillip breaking the 100-metre breaststroke record, it was then beaten hours later by Max Morgan.

Filip's swimming coach, Nathan Jegou says it is just a "learning curve".

He said: "Filip was slightly disappointed with that but then he knows that is part of the journey and once you start breaking records you're going to be chased so for him you know it's just staying grounded."

He added: "He can keep developing, you know he has had quite a few injuries this season compared to last year where he didn't get injured at all so they're all learning curves."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...