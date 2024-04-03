Jersey's top health advisor leaves role after just one month

Jersey's newly appointed Chair of the Health Advisory Board Tom Hayhoe has left his role with immediate effect.

It comes after he spent just one month in the role.

In an official statement Tom Binet, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: "Tom Hayhoe and I have announced that he will not be continuing as Chair of the HCS Advisory Board.

"We have mutually agreed this course of action given acknowledged differences in working styles.

"Tom Hayhoe will vacate the post with immediate effect and one of the other non-executive directors will chair the Board meetings on an interim basis.”

On Thursday 28 March, Mr Hayhoe chaired his first health advisory board meeting and spoke to ITV News for the first time about his plans to improve health services.

It is not yet confirmed who will replace him in the interim.