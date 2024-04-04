Islanders who were in Guernsey during the Occupation or evacuated during the Second World War will receive a free hamper to mark Liberation Day.

The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be invaded by German troops during the Second World War.

The Nazi forces began their occupation on 30 June 1940 and remained part of the region until 9 May 1945 - an occasion still celebrated every year on Liberation Day.

This year will be the second of the initiative, where 500 hampers will be available to the island's older generation to honour the sacrifices faced by the generation.

Collas Grill and Guernsey Dairy will be filling the hampers with buttermilk cake, milk, butter, chocolate, Guernsey biscuit and Guernsey cheddar.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: “I’d like to extend my gratitude to Collas Crill and Guernsey Dairy for making it possible once again for islanders who do not live in residential homes to receive such a lovely thoughtful token of our appreciation for helping them get into the Liberation Day spirit.”

Gareth Bell, Guernsey managing partner at Collas Crill, says: "The team is looking forward to once again meeting some of the island's most special residents and hearing their tales of the Occupation and Evacuation.

"Liberation Day is such an important day in Guernsey's calendar and we're proud to be part of ensuring its place in history is highlighted."

Those eligible for the hampers are islanders who were living in Guernsey during the Occupation, evacuated during the Second World War, are aged 80 or were living in Guernsey and living in private accommodation or with family.

Another initiative will be available to those islanders who are living in residential homes.

To register for the hamper islanders should email hampers@collascrill.com or call 01481 734282.

