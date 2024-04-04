Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Katya Fowler speaks to one lady who received two books...

People in Jersey claim they have become victims of a "brushing scam" after receiving books in the post despite not ordering them.

I slanders say they have been getting random free books from Poland.

Anita Whitnell has received two books and says: "I was a bit shocked because of the name that it came through with, it was my former married name and I never lived at this house with that person.

"So it just starts to make you think about what's going on and where's the catch."

She adds: "With all the scams that are going around at the moment, it is a concern as to where people get my information from?"

Consumer group WHICH defines "brushing scams" as when an online seller sends items out without anyone ever purchasing the item.

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert from WHICH says it is done to increase sellers' profiles: "The seller can then say it's sold lots of products, which then boosts its listings on those online marketplaces by sending out these products.

"It means that when a real buyer pops up it looks to them as though that seller has a really strong presence online."

This is not the first time brushing scams have been noted in Jersey as there were reports in 2020 from islanders who received seeds instead of books.

Jersey's Office of the Information Commissioner says they are not aware of these types of scams but offer advice to islanders.

It says: "It is important to recognise that nobody is immune from attempts to scam individuals and illicit their personal information.

"Our advice would be to be vigilant about who you give your personal information. Take a simple common-sense approach and if you have not ordered anything, then report the matter to the appropriate organisation such as Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum."