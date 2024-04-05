Pier Road in Jersey could reopen by Friday 10 May for the first time in two years.The road has been closed since the explosion at the Haut du Mont Flats in December 2022.Andy Jehan, Infrastructure Minister, said: "I intend to look at opening the road as we need a fully functioning highway network."

He added he would not announce the changes until he had spoken to the relatives of those who died.

Mr Jehan also said: "P roposals are being considered for the re-use of the site for housing, and the approach we will take to remember those who tragically lost their lives and the memorial that will be agreed."

The site is currently undertaking practical assessments on the road surface and hoarding of the site.