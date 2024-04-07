A local charity is helping parents who are struggling with the cost of having a baby in Jersey.

Baby Basics gathers donated items from the public to create bundles with newborn essentials and postnatal toiletries.

Around 50 mothers currently rely on the service, each receiving a Moses basket with a new mattress to provide a safe place for their baby to sleep and nappies, clothes, wipes and other essential toiletries.

Mothers are also given toiletries, such as maternity pads, shampoo and bubble bath.

Vicky Clayton, who set up the Jersey branch of the charity last year said: "I could really see that there was this need for a baby bank and it could really have a positive impact here in Jersey."

Midwives, social workers and other healthcare professionals refer new parents who they believe might need extra help.

Sally Spencer, a health professional said: “Parents are absolutely overjoyed when we deliver them.

“Everything is beautifully presented and very thoughtful, not just for the baby but mum as well.”

Baby Basics appeals for clothes, nappies, Moses baskets and any other essentials infants aged up to three months old might need, as well as toiletries and post-natal supplies for mums.

Donations can be dropped to St Mark's Church in St Helier, between 10am and 2pm Monday to Saturday.

