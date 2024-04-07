Community event raises awareness about hidden disabilities in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout went along to find out more....

A community event to promote the Sunflower Hidden Disabilities Scheme was held at Beau Sejour, St Peter Port on Saturday 6 April.

An estimated 13,500 islanders in Guernsey live with disabilities, with about 80% of these are hidden disabilities, such as neurological disorders or visual impairments.

The scheme allows islanders to voluntarily share that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent, through wearing a sunflower lanyard.

These lanyards indicate that the wearer they may need a helping hand, understanding, or more time such as in public spaces, shops or at work.

Disability Officer, Gill Evans said: "At the end of the day it's about being inclusive but it's also about being kind and about being a little bit patient - sometimes it's about giving that person a little more time."

The drop-in event at Beau Sejour provided more information about the scheme as well as the chance to try inclusive events available locally such as kurling and football.

