ITV Channel's Kate Prout reports on the fears shared by residents in Alderney concerning travel

Residents in Alderney fear they could end up stranded as repair work at Alderney airport has been delayed.

Business owner Jo Corder said: "Every time you find a pothole you think how close was that, how dangerous was that?

"Then you see them patch it up and that takes away our flights, the flights then aren't happening and people are disappointed- they are supposed to be travelling."

Jo added: "It is so disheartening to people trying to make this island work.

"I feel like the States are saying 'yes, maybe, possibly', I feel like they don't care and have left us on our own."

Repairs to Alderney's airport and runway have been ongoing since 1967, but in 2019, the States of Guernsey agreed to spend £12.2 million on updating the runway.

The budget was doubled in 2022 with plans to build a new terminal building and runway extension.

Deputy Alex Snowden, States of Alderney said: "I think there are lots of problems with the whole of the States of Guernsey and funding capital projects that don't seem to be quite materialising as the public would like. And particularly with the Alderney runway, safety comes into it.

"If something does happen and if the runway was closed for a short or major amount of time, how is the island going to be served?"

Deputy Peter Roffey, States Trading Supervisory Board added: "The tendering process has finished, we have selected a preferred contractor to do the work.

"We're now trying to negotiate the final figure because the tender process is always the starting point and you have post-tender negotiations.

"When that is complete we will be able to let people know what is happening next, but it does have to be done in confidence to secure the best deal with the Bailiwick."

