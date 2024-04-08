Jersey girls' table tennis team have won their first-ever medal at the British Primary Schools Championship.

The quartet of Maia Barden, Anna Middleton, Ruby Devlin and Ella Devlin came third in the home tournament hosted at Fort Regent in St Helier.

After losing their first two games to Scotland and England, the Jersey team battled back to beat Ireland and Guernsey.

Jersey girls' table tennis team won a historic medal at the British Championships. Credit: Table Tennis Jersey

They then faced Wales, winning a tight contest 6-4 to clinch the bronze medal position.

Coach John Barden called the achievement "an unbelievable result by a wonderful team".

