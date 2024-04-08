Government figures obtained by ITV News reveal Jersey's recycling rate has improved in recent years, after previously ranking among the worst in Europe.

The recycling rate was just 27% in 2020, whilst Guernsey's was 72% and the UK's was 44.4%.

However, Jersey's rate was 34.8% last year, in comparison to 35% in 2022 and 36.9% in 2021.

St John's Connétable, Andy Jehan, on why he considers recycling to be a priority.

Infrastructure Minister, Constable Andy Jehan, says: "I'm really pleased but I think we've got a long way to go.

"I'd like to see recycling done in a uniformed way. We still have some parishes that don't do kerbside recycling and I'd really like to encourage them to get that across the line.

"A lot of it is around education, and I think if we start with the younger generation, they can then convince parents and grandparents."

