Guernsey's next general election could take place on Wednesday 18 June 2025 if politicians vote through proposals by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee.

The policy letter says that the £500 grant for candidates should be scrapped with an individual campaign spending limit of £7,500.

The outlay for political parties is higher, up to £15,000.

Plans also lay out the timeline for people to officially nominate themselves, from 9am on Monday 12 May 2025 to 4pm on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

The States of Guernsey has created a new public website - election2025.gg - to share information ahead of the election, including how to stand for office and what the role of Deputy entails.

Closer to polling day, more details will be added about how to register to vote and candidate manifestos.

Two drop-in sessions with current States members are being held for islanders who are considering standing at the next election and may wish to ask questions.

They are taking place between 5pm and 8:30pm on Tuesday 16 April at Beau Sejour and between 10am and 1pm on Saturday 20 April at St James Cafe.

Committee President Deputy Carl Meerveld said: "This early launch, coupled with the events we are holding, will help people who are having to weigh up what is a very big decision.

"It can also impact your professional and personal life in a number of ways, and it is better to begin that political journey with your eyes open so you are as ready as possible when you ultimately put your name forward and ask the community to support you with their vote."

