A man who raped a woman in her own home whilst she was unconscious has been jailed.

Fabio Manuel De Jesus Nunes, 39, was found guilty of rape and sexual touching and has been sentenced to nine and half years in prison by Jersey's Royal Court.

CCTV captured the incident which De Jesus Nunes discovered and tried to destroy.

De Jesus Nunes has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 15 years and recommended for deportation on his release.

The rape happened in September 2023 and the woman's bravery has been praised by Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan from the Criminal Investigation Department.

She says: "We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime of this nature to report to police or other agencies below who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process."

Information on local groups that can offer advice and support for survivors of sexual assault and rape can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…