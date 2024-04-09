A man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after importing cocaine into Guernsey.

Jack David White, originally from Belfast but living and working in Guernsey as a builder at the time, was stopped at the island's airport last October.

He had flown in from Manchester and told customs officers that he did not have anything to declare.

However, his mobile phone and shoes tested positive for cocaine.

Mr White denied internally concealing the Class A substance and was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

He also refused to reveal the pin code for his phone.

Later at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Mr White revealed that he had two wraps of cocaine inside him.

In total, he was found to have 63 grams concealed with an estimated local street value of up to £9,555.

Crown Advocate Jenny McVeigh for the prosecution said this was one of the most unpleasant and resource-intensive methods of concealment that officers have needed to deal with.

Mr White stated that the cocaine was enough to see him through the next few weeks as he was using three grams a day.

However, Judge Russell Finch concluded that the importation cannot be treated as just for personal use, saying this was more than one to two days of supply.

In a letter read out to court, Mr White said: "I should like to begin by acknowledging that I take full responsibility for my actions.

"I realise I was reckless and incredibly stupid."

In sentencing, the judge noted that the defendant was not of previous good character and had run up a poor record while in Guernsey.

Mr Finch explained: "It can hardly be said you are an asset to the community."

Mr White had pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to eight years for the importation of cocaine, with a further six months for failing to allow access to his mobile device.

