More than £2million has been stolen from Jersey residents through financial scams since January.

States of Jersey Police and the Jersey Financial Crime Unit (JFCU) have issued a public warning that sophisticated scams are targeting islanders.

Fraudsters are posing as bank representatives to defraud Jersey victims, resulting in tens of thousands of pounds in losses since the start of 2024.

Chief Officer for Jersey Police, Robin Smith, says: "These operations are masquerading as legitimate banking institutions, utilising clever social engineering techniques to inject a sense of urgency and financial jeopardy whilst also offering an entirely false, professional calm and reassuring tone.

"Don’t believe a word of it."

The JFCU has reported five major losses this year, despite previous alerts, including a warning on March 14th for residents to exercise caution with their banking details.

Last week, one fraudster cheated an 84-year-old islander out of a substantial amount of money by impersonating a bank official to access their account.

Jersey Police have said they will intensify their efforts to safeguard the community against substantial financial losses.

Chief Officer Smith explained: "The safety and security of our Islanders' personal and financial information is paramount.

"I have met with senior figures from across the island including the banking and telecom industries, and there is a shared determination to tackle not just the symptoms but the root causes."

