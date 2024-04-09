Ann Robins has been named as the 84-year-old passenger who died after a car fell off the cliffs at Corbière.

She was in a black Suzuki Swift which dropped around 20 feet and landed on its roof on Sunday afternoon (7 April).

Ms Robins's family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called just after 5pm with police, fire and ambulance all in attendance.

Specialist equipment was used to rescue the driver who was trapped in the car and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing and police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Flowers were laid at the scene with one message reading, "How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard".

Tributes have been laid at Corbière. Credit: ITV Channel

