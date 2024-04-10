Classes relocated following power supply issue at Jersey sports centre

A Jersey sports centre has relocated some of its classes after a power supply issue forced the closure of their main facility.

Les Quennevais Sports Centre closed its main building at around 12:40pm on Tuesday 9 April.

The problem only affected the main building, with activity sessions continuing as normal in surrounding club buildings and playing fields.

Active Jersey runs the centre and has now scheduled the majority of Les Quennevais' swimming sessions for Wednesday morning to take place at Langford.

Most group fitness classes have also been moved to either Langford Springfield Sports Centre.

Active Jersey has apologised for the inconvenience.

