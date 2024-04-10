People in Jersey are becoming less satisfied with their lives, a major global study has revealed.

The Better Life Index rates 41 nations by how citizens view their own lives.

It was created by the OECD, an organisation that works with governments around the world to develop economic policy.

Adults in Jersey rated their overall life satisfaction as lower than the average recorded across other countries included in the study, new figures from 2022 show.

The island fell 11 places to 32nd, the bottom ten of the rankings, below the UK, France and the United States.

The study also covered a number of other areas such as work-life balance.

Around one in seven (14%) employees in Jersey worked 50 or more hours in a typical week during 2022, which is higher than in the UK (11%) and the OECD average (12%).

Across other metrics, t he homicide rate in Jersey between 2018 and 2020 was 0.6 per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the OECD average of 5.9.

More than four out of five adults (85%) in Jersey reported they felt safe walking alone at night, higher than in the UK (68%) and the OECD average (69%).

Guernsey is not included in the research.

