A man from Salisbury has been jailed for importing more than 41 grams of cocaine into Jersey.

Andrew Patrick Borland, 32, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison after internally concealing the Class A drug, which has a street value of £10,500.

Mr Borland was stopped by customs officers in Jersey, having travelled to the island by ferry from Poole on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

During questioning, he admitted to using cocaine and was later strip-searched where he produced the package from his rectum.

Paul Le Monnier, Senior Manager at Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS), said: "JCIS Officers continue to work hard at the borders to stop illegal drugs from reaching the streets of Jersey and those that are arrested and prosecuted face lengthy terms of imprisonment."

