People in Jersey could become eligible for three fully-funded IVF cycles if a new proposition is approved.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson has lodged the proposition calling for an improved funding model for IVF treatment.

Currently, government support for IVF treatment is means-tested and only covers the medication cost for 3 cycles, which equates to around £1,000 per cycle.

But the fees and additional costs on top of medication mean it can cost more than £7,000 per round.

If these changes are approved, Jersey would align with the UK and Europe guidelines, with a more clinical-based approach.

In the current means-tested system, there is funding for the full cost of treatment for couples with a combined income of up to £40,795.

However, if two people work full-time (based on a 35-hour working week) on minimum wage, they would have a combined income of £42,386.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson has said that no one has ever qualified for the full funding as the eligibility criteria are so low.

She added: "Providing fair funding keeps today’s workers here - I know lack of funding has driven some away."