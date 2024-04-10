A Jersey charity that has brought more than 4,000 veterans and their families to the island fears its future could be in doubt.

Holidays for Heroes Jersey has been running for almost 15 years and has around 20 volunteers.

Most of its helpers are now nearing retirement so the charity says it needs new people.

Richard Harwood from the group explains: "They've helped us for a long time but there's a possibility they may not always be able to so we're looking for more drivers and more people who have got a military background and would like to be involved with the charity to help those veterans."

Kelly Ganfield from Wiltshire served seven years in Northern Ireland between 1998 and 2005 and lost her eyesight after suffering two strokes.

Last August, Kelly, her daughter and her partner were all invited over to Jersey by the charity.

She says: "They were just fantastic in every single way. They gave us the opportunity to see pretty much the whole island."

