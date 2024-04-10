Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout looks into why the number of complaints has risen

A service in Guernsey that handles workplace complaints says it has seen a 32% rise in cases since anti-discrimination laws were introduced last year.

Stephen Glencross who heads up the Employment and Equal Opportunities Service explains that many of the complaints they receive are from people who may have experienced racism or sexism at work.

They also help islanders who may have been unfairly dismissed or given questionable employment contracts.

Natalia Silvester, a Ukrainian-born business owner who works in Guernsey, says that she has experienced discrimination.

She explains: "The fact that I'm a female in business and foreign has a lot to do with it.

"People are very opinionated and there is a part of sexism and racism in the professional environment."

Evita Bormane is from Latvia and works in the hospitality sector.

She says she is aware of people experiencing discrimination when applying for jobs or a housing tenancy.

Evita describes: "I believe I heard much more years ago but I'm still hearing stories. In those two sectors, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done."

Anti-discrimination legislation was introduced in Guernsey in October 2023 after being unanimously approved by politicians, offering more protection to people who are discriminated against on the grounds of characteristics such as disability or race.

Efforts were also made at the time to highlight the Employment and Equal Opportunities Service to islanders and explain what advice it can offer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…