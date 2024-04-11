More than half the population in Jersey is overweight or obese according to the latest public health study.

The study found that one in four children of reception age were either overweight or obese.

This rose to one in three by the time they reached the end of primary school.

By adulthood, more than half fell into this category.

People are recommended to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day but the data revealed that less than a third of adults were doing so.

6% of adults said that they avoid fruit and vegetables completely.

Jersey's Head of Health Improvement Martin said: "Unfortunately this is something that is happening internationally.

"Jersey isn't very much different to similar jurisdictions, similar western cultures and a lot of that is due to the shift in the type of diet with increasingly highly-processed foods that are high in fat, sugar, salt, and to a certain degree reducing levels of physical activity."

