A series of drone trials will take place above the north coast of Jersey from next week.

The trials are part of an endeavour to improve connectivity between the Channel Islands by using drones to deliver critical medical supplies and assist with Search and Rescue and Fisheries patrols.

It is part of the £4m Agile Integrated Airspace System programme (ALIAS), funded by Innovate UK.

Drones will operate out of the karting track near the Ronez Loop Road at Sorel from mid-next week, with some technical system tests taking place this week.

If successful, more trials will be scheduled for June.

Ports of Jersey is working with Digital Jersey to facilitate the ALIAS team on the island.

The Ports' CEO, Matt Thomas, said: “We see ALIAS as a great opportunity for the Channel Islands.

"It will enable us to move essential medical supplies, bolster our Search and Rescue capability, and eventually provide air taxi services within the Channel Islands.

"We are making progress on the decarbonisation of aviation, and we are keen to work on exciting projects with like-minded partners to achieve this."

Islanders have been warned that the Ronez Loop Road will be temporarily closed whilst trials are carried out.

