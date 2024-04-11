Three men have been interviewed again by the States of Jersey Police as part of the ongoing investigation into the Haut Du Mont explosion.

The block of flats on Pier Road in St Helier was destroyed in the early hours of Saturday 10 December 2022, killing 10 people.

Three men were arrested in August on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and have been re-bailed until May.

Police are not currently looking for anyone else.

Jersey's Chief of Police Robin Smith told ITV News: "They were reinterviewed and we had some additional reports from experts that we wanted to discuss with them."

He added that a decision on any potential charges in the investigation, known as Operation Spire, is still some way off.

Mr Smith explained: "We are now at an advanced stage in this investigation ... in the next few weeks, maybe in the next month or two, we will be providing a file of evidence that we will send to the Law Officers Department.

"Of course, they will then need quite significant time to carefully go through that given its complexity and it's their decision as to whether or not there is a suitable amount of evidence to make a decision on charging."

"It is my expectation, my anticipation, that we will have some sort of decision by the end of this year."

When asked about any formal description of the event, the Chief Officer added: "I think everybody believes it's a gas explosion but thinking it's a gas explosion and knowing it's a gas explosion requires the detailed investigation that we are having to go through.

"My current assumption is that it is a gas explosion."

During the investigation, there have been 1,878 lines of inquiry, 1,078 statements taken, 1,787 exhibits collected and more than 6,500 documents analysed.

More than 60,000 personal effects have been recovered, the vast majority of which have been returned to the police.

Separately, Mr Smith said that he was anticipating a decision from prosecutors in the "coming weeks" about whether further action needs to be taken in the completed investigation into the sinking of the fishing boat L'Ecume II.

He explained: "We have interviewed suspects for that and that's all in the file ... that information is with the law officers and they will make their very learned decision."

