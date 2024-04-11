Jersey Royal potato farmers say they will struggle to keep up with demand after recent wet weather affected their produce.

April is the time of year when the first Jersey Royal potatoes are ready to be harvested.

But some potato farmers say they will not have enough supply for export this year with waterlogged fields increasing the likelihood of their crop rotting.

Potato farmer Paul Carre had to offset his planting season to pump water off his land in February.

Meanwhile Phil Le Maistre said that he has planted in the same geographical area as in previous years.

However, he expects to produce 20% less crop for export this year, adding that the UK will experience similar issues.

