Plans for the redevelopment of Alderney's Braye Harbour have been revealed by the States.

The long-term ambition is to transform the area over the next ten to 15 years, building new leisure and tourism facilities, as well as retail and hospitality venues.

It is proposed that the development will be paid for through public and private investment.

This comes after several workshops and meetings with people who live or work in the area.

Proposals for how the area can be redeveloped. Credit: States of Alderney

Chair of the General Services Committee (GSC), Lin Maurice, said: "It provides us with a clear vision of what the area could look like in the future and gives us greater clarity on how to unlock those opportunities to improve the prosperity of the island.

"It is respectful of the area's character and the special uniqueness of Alderney will not be compromised in any proposed development."

Islanders will be able to ask politicians questions at a public drop-in session in the Island Hall between 10am and 1pm on Saturday 27 April.

The full plans can be viewed here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...