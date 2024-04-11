Cost of adult passports set to hit three figures for first time across the Channel Islands

The cost of passport applications from the Channel Islands is higher than in the UK. Credit: ITV Channel

Buying or renewing a Channel Islands passport will soon be more expensive.

From 1 June 2024, the cost of adult and child applications is set to go up by around 7%.

It means the outlay for a standard adult passport will hit three figures for the first time, rising from £93 to £100.

The increase across the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey follows a similar announcement in the UK - although fees there are still lower.

What are the price changes across the Channel Islands from 1 June?

  • £93 to £100 for a standard adult passport

  • £64 to £69 for a standard child passport

  • £155 to £166.50 for a fast-track adult passport

  • £126 to £135.50 for a fast-track child passport

Travellers are also being warned to apply early with the average wait for a standard passport around six weeks in Jersey and seven weeks in Guernsey.

