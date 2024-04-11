Buying or renewing a Channel Islands passport will soon be more expensive.

From 1 June 2024, the cost of adult and child applications is set to go up by around 7%.

It means the outlay for a standard adult passport will hit three figures for the first time, rising from £93 to £100.

The increase across the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey follows a similar announcement in the UK - although fees there are still lower.

What are the price changes across the Channel Islands from 1 June?

£93 to £100 for a standard adult passport

£64 to £69 for a standard child passport

£155 to £166.50 for a fast-track adult passport

£126 to £135.50 for a fast-track child passport

Travellers are also being warned to apply early with the average wait for a standard passport around six weeks in Jersey and seven weeks in Guernsey.

